Mask Network (MASK) Price Hits $14.75

Mask Network (CURRENCY:MASK) traded up 5.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 14th. One Mask Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $14.75 or 0.00023029 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Mask Network has traded 24.5% higher against the US dollar. Mask Network has a total market cap of $429.62 million and $130.48 million worth of Mask Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.92 or 0.00051399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001562 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000657 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $140.98 or 0.00220135 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00010838 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.07 or 0.00085998 BTC.

Mask Network Profile

Mask Network (MASK) is a coin. It was first traded on February 2nd, 2021. Mask Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,130,723 coins. Mask Network’s official Twitter account is @realmaskbook

Buying and Selling Mask Network

