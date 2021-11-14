MASQ (MASQ) Price Up 5.9% This Week

MASQ (CURRENCY:MASQ) traded down 6.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 14th. One MASQ coin can currently be bought for $0.22 or 0.00000345 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, MASQ has traded up 5.9% against the dollar. MASQ has a market capitalization of $5.10 million and approximately $21,898.00 worth of MASQ was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get MASQ alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001550 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001835 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.92 or 0.00071191 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48.01 or 0.00074430 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.23 or 0.00096484 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $64,720.04 or 1.00345293 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,539.16 or 0.07037752 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

MASQ Profile

MASQ launched on November 1st, 2020. MASQ’s total supply is 37,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,882,494 coins. MASQ’s official Twitter account is @MASQ_ai

According to CryptoCompare, “MASQ Node software is the connection to this community network. Each Node is designed to seek out the best routes to transmit the desired content and delivers it to end-users. As the network gains more active Nodes, network latency will decrease and throughput will rise. “

Buying and Selling MASQ

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MASQ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MASQ should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MASQ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MASQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MASQ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.