Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Acquired by Maverick Capital Ltd.

Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 19.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,492 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 878 shares during the quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Mastercard by 96,602.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 147,954 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $54,017,000 after buying an additional 147,801 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Mastercard by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 2,789 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Maytus Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Mastercard by 91.7% during the 2nd quarter. Maytus Capital Management LLC now owns 23,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,397,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its holdings in Mastercard by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 3,213 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBW Capital LLC grew its holdings in Mastercard by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 9,317 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,402,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Mastercard from $427.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Mastercard from $412.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group increased their price target on Mastercard from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Mastercard from $451.00 to $448.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Mastercard from $453.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $425.71.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 78,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.90, for a total transaction of $28,347,716.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:MA opened at $363.50 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $348.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $361.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $312.38 and a 12 month high of $401.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $357.16 billion, a PE ratio of 44.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.10.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.18. Mastercard had a return on equity of 116.88% and a net margin of 45.50%. The company had revenue of $4.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.65%.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

