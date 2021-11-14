Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Stock Holdings Decreased by Confluence Investment Management LLC

Confluence Investment Management LLC reduced its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 197,169 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 16,037 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $68,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard during the third quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in Mastercard by 137.9% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 157 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Mastercard by 5.6% during the first quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,902 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its position in Mastercard by 397.1% during the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 209,980 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $74,763,000 after purchasing an additional 167,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,460,000. 73.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Mastercard stock opened at $363.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $357.16 billion, a PE ratio of 44.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $348.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $361.85. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $312.38 and a 52-week high of $401.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $4.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.50% and a return on equity of 116.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. Analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.65%.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 78,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.90, for a total value of $28,347,716.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on MA shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $427.00 to $429.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $385.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $452.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $427.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $425.71.

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

