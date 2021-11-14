MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) Shares Acquired by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) by 274.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,065 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,905 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.28% of MasterCraft Boat worth $1,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 312,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,296,000 after acquiring an additional 20,820 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in MasterCraft Boat in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,215,000. Systematic Financial Management LP grew its position in MasterCraft Boat by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,282,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,727,000 after buying an additional 227,091 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in MasterCraft Boat by 1,364.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 157,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,128,000 after buying an additional 146,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in MasterCraft Boat by 192.2% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 48,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after buying an additional 31,776 shares during the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MasterCraft Boat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of MasterCraft Boat in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.80.

In other news, Director Donald C. Campion sold 4,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.47, for a total transaction of $122,847.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Donald C. Campion sold 2,069 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.46, for a total value of $54,745.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

MasterCraft Boat stock opened at $29.29 on Friday. MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.18 and a 52 week high of $33.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $557.10 million, a PE ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 2.15.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.13. MasterCraft Boat had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 64.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercraft Boat Holdings, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of boats. It operates through the MasterCraft, NauticStar, and Crest segments. The MasterCraft segment offers recreational performance boats used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing activities and general recreational boating under product brands, such as MasterCraft and Aviar .

