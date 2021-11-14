Matterport Inc (NASDAQ:MTTR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Matterport Inc (NASDAQ:MTTR) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.00.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MTTR shares. Wedbush lifted their target price on Matterport from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Matterport from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Matterport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Matterport in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Matterport from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th.

MTTR opened at $22.17 on Friday. Matterport has a 52 week low of $10.45 and a 52 week high of $28.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.08.

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $29.50 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Matterport will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Matterport in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Matterport in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Matterport in the third quarter valued at $86,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Matterport during the third quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Matterport in the 3rd quarter valued at about $144,000. Institutional investors own 14.93% of the company’s stock.

Matterport Company Profile

Matterport Inc is a spatial data company driving the digital transformation of the built world. Matterport Inc, formerly known as Gores Holdings VI, is based in SUNNYVALE, Calif.

