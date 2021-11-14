Maverick Capital Ltd. Acquires 5,033 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 69.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,234 shares of the game software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,033 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $1,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Motco raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 97.8% in the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 178 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 122.2% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 2,566.7% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 240 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 88.97% of the company’s stock.

In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.63, for a total value of $1,276,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Chris Bruzzo sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.25, for a total transaction of $365,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,240,607.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 45,914 shares of company stock worth $6,364,885. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Electronic Arts stock opened at $145.44 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $138.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $41.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.67 and a beta of 0.84. Electronic Arts Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.41 and a fifty-two week high of $150.30.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The game software company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.32. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 18.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 7th. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is presently 25.09%.

Several research firms have commented on EA. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.19.

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

