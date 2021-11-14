Maverick Capital Ltd. Acquires 5,901 Shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 405.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,356 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,901 shares during the quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $1,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in QRVO. FMR LLC increased its stake in Qorvo by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,097,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $801,603,000 after purchasing an additional 666,505 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its stake in shares of Qorvo by 101.3% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,266,503 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $231,390,000 after acquiring an additional 637,220 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the 2nd quarter worth $93,205,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Qorvo by 85.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 839,362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $164,220,000 after acquiring an additional 385,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Qorvo by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,860,158 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $755,142,000 after acquiring an additional 212,332 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Qorvo stock opened at $160.50 on Friday. Qorvo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $141.80 and a 12-month high of $201.68. The company has a market cap of $17.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $169.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $179.86.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by $0.17. Qorvo had a net margin of 24.37% and a return on equity of 28.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Qorvo, Inc. will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Qorvo news, VP Gina Harrison sold 1,187 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.16, for a total transaction of $219,784.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP James L. Klein sold 1,909 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.72, for a total transaction of $356,448.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 42,256 shares in the company, valued at $7,890,040.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,551 shares of company stock worth $1,757,560. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on QRVO. Argus lowered shares of Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Qorvo from $215.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Qorvo from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Susquehanna restated a “hold” rating and set a $174.00 price target on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $189.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $202.61.

Qorvo Profile

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

