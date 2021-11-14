Maverick Capital Ltd. Acquires Shares of 29,199 Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 29,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,392,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 109,779.7% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 275,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,150,000 after buying an additional 275,547 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 451.7% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 239,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,406,000 after buying an additional 195,862 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 95.2% in the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 8,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 0.5% in the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 60,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,863,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 9.9% in the second quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 27,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after buying an additional 2,438 shares in the last quarter. 59.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MO opened at $44.92 on Friday. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $39.36 and a one year high of $52.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.35, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.63.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.04). Altria Group had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 422.90%. The business had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a boost from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 243.24%.

MO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.13.

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

