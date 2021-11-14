Maverick Capital Ltd. Boosts Stake in Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN)

Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its holdings in Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) by 137.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,789 shares during the quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Nielsen were worth $1,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Nielsen in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nielsen in the second quarter valued at $34,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Nielsen by 261.2% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Nielsen by 20.9% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,962 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in Nielsen during the 2nd quarter worth $142,000. Institutional investors own 98.27% of the company’s stock.

Nielsen stock opened at $21.09 on Friday. Nielsen Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $14.94 and a fifty-two week high of $28.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.42.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. Nielsen had a return on equity of 21.71% and a net margin of 18.33%. The business had revenue of $882.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $869.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Nielsen Holdings plc will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. Nielsen’s payout ratio is currently 11.01%.

Several research analysts recently commented on NLSN shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on Nielsen from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Nielsen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Nielsen from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nielsen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.44.

Nielsen Holdings Plc engages in the provision of global marketing data collection and analytics services. It operates through the Connect, Media, and Corporate business segments. The Connect segment consists principally of market research information and analytical services. The Media segment handles television, radio, online and mobile audience and advertising measurement, and corresponding analytics.

