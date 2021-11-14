Maverick Capital Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 75.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,815 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,368 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $2,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 77,940 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $20,927,000 after acquiring an additional 2,018 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 98.1% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 297,964 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $79,083,000 after purchasing an additional 147,564 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 20,478 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $5,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 32,333 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $8,582,000 after purchasing an additional 5,216 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 643,719 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $170,850,000 after purchasing an additional 113,968 shares during the period. 71.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Shares of NYSE NSC opened at $275.59 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $264.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $267.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $67.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.35. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12-month low of $226.09 and a 12-month high of $296.06.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 26.84%. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.51 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.46%.

In related news, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.15, for a total value of $245,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 30,869 shares in the company, valued at $7,567,535.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.13, for a total value of $1,450,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NSC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stephens boosted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. TD Securities upped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Norfolk Southern from $325.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $305.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $263.00 to $325.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.13.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.