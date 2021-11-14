Maverick Capital Ltd. Buys 24,508 Shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) by 752.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,764 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,508 shares during the quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $1,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in THC. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Tenet Healthcare by 324.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Tenet Healthcare by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at $97,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 385.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 1,944 shares in the last quarter. 92.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tenet Healthcare alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on THC. Truist increased their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Truist Securities decreased their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.44.

In other Tenet Healthcare news, EVP Howard Hacker sold 11,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.05, for a total value of $804,712.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Meghan Fitzgerald sold 6,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.70, for a total value of $441,797.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,751 shares in the company, valued at $2,017,497.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of THC stock opened at $79.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.57, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a PE ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 2.50. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.22 and a fifty-two week high of $83.69.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 58.52% and a net margin of 5.52%. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment comprises of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, microhospitals and physician practices.

Featured Story: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC).

Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.