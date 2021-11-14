Maverick Capital Ltd. Buys 3,033 Shares of ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI)

Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) by 57.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,337 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 3,033 shares during the quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in ICU Medical were worth $1,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ICUI. Nuance Investments LLC lifted its holdings in ICU Medical by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,361,508 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $280,198,000 after buying an additional 326,407 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in ICU Medical during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,515,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ICU Medical by 1,786.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 90,833 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $18,693,000 after buying an additional 86,018 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 519,465 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $106,906,000 after purchasing an additional 75,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ICU Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,225,000. Institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ICUI shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of ICU Medical from $220.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of ICU Medical from $302.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Shares of ICU Medical stock opened at $243.62 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $230.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $212.32. ICU Medical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $183.17 and a 52-week high of $282.00. The company has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.34 and a beta of 0.50.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.50. ICU Medical had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 8.72%. The firm had revenue of $336.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ICU Medical news, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 2,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.20, for a total transaction of $587,092.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,041,635.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Virginia Ruth Sanzone sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.55, for a total transaction of $201,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ICU Medical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative medical devices used in vascular therapy and critical care applications. Its product portfolio includes intravenous smart pumps, sets, connectors, closed transfer devices for hazardous drugs, cardiac monitoring systems, IV solutions, IV smart pumps with pain management and safety software technology, dedicated and non-dedicated IV sets and needle-free connectors.

