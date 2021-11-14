Maverick Capital Ltd. Buys 32,228 Shares of Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO)

Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO) by 130.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,873 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,228 shares during the quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. owned approximately 0.22% of Vapotherm worth $1,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VAPO. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vapotherm by 60.0% during the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,517,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,866,000 after purchasing an additional 569,205 shares during the last quarter. Hound Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vapotherm by 18.1% during the first quarter. Hound Partners LLC now owns 2,121,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,959,000 after purchasing an additional 324,526 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Vapotherm during the second quarter valued at about $4,175,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vapotherm by 907.8% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 150,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,617,000 after purchasing an additional 135,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Vapotherm by 17.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 821,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,425,000 after purchasing an additional 120,159 shares during the last quarter. 73.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Gregoire Ramade sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.31, for a total value of $50,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO John Landry sold 11,199 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.75, for a total transaction of $310,772.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,195 shares of company stock worth $495,396 over the last ninety days. 12.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Vapotherm stock opened at $21.86 on Friday. Vapotherm, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.64 and a 12-month high of $38.46. The company has a market cap of $569.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.67 and a beta of -1.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.11.

Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.02). Vapotherm had a negative return on equity of 54.76% and a negative net margin of 44.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.49) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vapotherm, Inc. will post -2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

VAPO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vapotherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Vapotherm in a report on Monday, September 27th.

Vapotherm Profile

Vapotherm, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of medical devices for patients suffering from respiratory distress. Its products include Precision Flow, Precision Flow Heliox, Oxygen Assist Module, Nitric Oxidie Disposable Patient Circuit, Tracheostomy Adapter, and Aerogen Adapter.

