Maverick Capital Ltd. Cuts Position in Galecto, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLTO)

Maverick Capital Ltd. trimmed its position in Galecto, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLTO) by 26.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 356,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 126,363 shares during the quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. owned 1.41% of Galecto worth $1,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Galecto during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,053,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Galecto by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 82,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 12,839 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Galecto in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $378,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Galecto in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Galecto by 617.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 30,542 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Galecto alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ GLTO opened at $3.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.53. Galecto, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.26 and a 12-month high of $17.99.

Galecto (NASDAQ:GLTO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.06. On average, research analysts forecast that Galecto, Inc. will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GLTO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Galecto from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Galecto from $12.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th.

Galecto Company Profile

Galecto, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops molecules for the treatment of fibrosis, cancer, inflammation, and other related diseases. The company's lead product candidate is GB0139, an inhaled inhibitor of galectin-3 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of severe fibrotic lung diseases, such as idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, a life-threatening progressive fibrotic disease of the lung.

Featured Article: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for Galecto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galecto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.