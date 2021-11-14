Maverick Capital Ltd. Grows Stock Position in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS)

Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its position in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) by 189.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,868 shares during the quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Alliance Data Systems were worth $2,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Alliance Data Systems by 117,350.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $979,000 after buying an additional 9,388 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Alliance Data Systems by 423.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 29,395 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,063,000 after buying an additional 23,783 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Alliance Data Systems by 2.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,795 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,167,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Alliance Data Systems by 36.7% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 10,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,045,000 after buying an additional 2,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Alliance Data Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $281,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Alliance Data Systems alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on ADS. Truist reduced their target price on Alliance Data Systems from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Alliance Data Systems from $128.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Alliance Data Systems from $144.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America upgraded Alliance Data Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.28.

ADS opened at $80.04 on Friday. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a 12 month low of $62.64 and a 12 month high of $128.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.02, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $94.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $4.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by $0.91. Alliance Data Systems had a return on equity of 51.65% and a net margin of 18.47%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.36 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 17.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.27%.

About Alliance Data Systems

Alliance Data Systems Corp. engages in the provision of data-driven and transaction-based marketing, customer loyalty and payment solutions. It operates through the following segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment provides coalition and short-term loyalty programs. The Epsilon segment offers end-to-end, integrated marketing solutions.

Featured Story: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS).

Receive News & Ratings for Alliance Data Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliance Data Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.