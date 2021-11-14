Maverick Capital Ltd. Has $1.29 Million Stock Holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Maverick Capital Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) by 17.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,778 shares during the quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $1,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RS. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 8,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 23,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,583,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 126.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $162.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Reliance Steel & Aluminum has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.50.

Shares of NYSE RS opened at $166.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.45 billion, a PE ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.01. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 12-month low of $114.26 and a 12-month high of $181.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 4.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $6.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.95 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 20.36%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s revenue was up 84.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 19.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a $0.688 dividend. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.84%.

In other news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total value of $707,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP William A. Smith II sold 5,598 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.93, for a total transaction of $923,278.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of metals processing services and distribution of metal products. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

