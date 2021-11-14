Maverick Capital Ltd. Has $1.42 Million Stake in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) by 67.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,011 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,615 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $1,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSTR. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Landstar System during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Landstar System during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 342 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Landstar System during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 126.8% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 567 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. 98.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LSTR has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Landstar System in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set an “inline” rating and a $171.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $178.00 to $163.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Landstar System from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Landstar System from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Landstar System has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.47.

Shares of Landstar System stock opened at $179.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.03. Landstar System, Inc. has a 1-year low of $128.32 and a 1-year high of $188.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $166.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.02.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 43.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 59.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Landstar System, Inc. will post 9.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is 11.51%.

Landstar System Company Profile

Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

