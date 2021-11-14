Maverick Capital Ltd. Has $1.50 Million Holdings in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) by 11.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,353 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 839 shares during the quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $1,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Knott David M lifted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 5.5% during the second quarter. Knott David M now owns 15,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,745,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Origin Asset Management LLP raised its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 6.4% in the second quarter. Origin Asset Management LLP now owns 18,760 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 38.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 553,139 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $99,239,000 after purchasing an additional 152,287 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $4,009,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $1,133,000. Institutional investors own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.78.

In other news, Director Christopher Patusky sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.16, for a total transaction of $460,368.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.08, for a total value of $1,224,480.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,646,665.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 41,549 shares of company stock worth $8,294,526 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:UTHR opened at $203.33 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $196.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $192.63. United Therapeutics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $129.43 and a fifty-two week high of $216.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 7.46 and a quick ratio of 7.15.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.05. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 27.94%. The firm had revenue of $444.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $421.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that United Therapeutics Co. will post 11.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Therapeutics Profile

United Therapeutics Corp. operates as a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases. The firm markets and sells commercial therapies to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and high-risk neuroblastoma.

