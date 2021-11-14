Maverick Capital Ltd. Has $1.52 Million Stake in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART)

Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its stake in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) by 126.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,299 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after buying an additional 12,447 shares during the quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Integra LifeSciences were worth $1,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Integra LifeSciences in the first quarter valued at about $61,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Integra LifeSciences in the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 30.3% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,793 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in Integra LifeSciences in the second quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 56.6% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,431 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 879 shares during the period. 87.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Integra LifeSciences news, major shareholder Tru St Partnership, L.P. sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.81, for a total value of $13,962,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael J. Mcbreen sold 3,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.59, for a total value of $246,985.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 207,725 shares of company stock valued at $14,525,336. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on IART shares. BTIG Research lowered Integra LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.67.

NASDAQ:IART opened at $68.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.32. The company has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of 26.82, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.19. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $53.06 and a 52-week high of $77.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.27.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The life sciences company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $386.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.47 million. Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 14.19%. Integra LifeSciences’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Integra LifeSciences Profile

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of medical instruments, devices, and equipment. It operates through the Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies segments. The Codman Specialty Surgical segment refers to the company’s neurosurgery business, which sells a full line of products for neurosurgery and neuro critical care such as tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and precision tools and instruments business, which sells instrument patterns and surgical and lighting products to hospitals, surgery centers, and dental, podiatry, and veterinary offices.

