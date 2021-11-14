Maverick Capital Ltd. Has $1.81 Million Stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 208.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,708 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,558 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $1,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TSCO. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,655,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 574,434 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $101,721,000 after acquiring an additional 79,359 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 161,755 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,467,000 after acquiring an additional 53,147 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 713 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the 1st quarter valued at $258,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TSCO. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 target price (up previously from $219.00) on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.59.

In related news, EVP John P. Ordus sold 19,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $3,982,945.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Melissa Kersey sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.01, for a total value of $178,508.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 39,436 shares of company stock worth $8,181,881 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

TSCO opened at $221.16 on Friday. Tractor Supply has a 1 year low of $128.00 and a 1 year high of $224.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $206.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $193.57. The firm has a market cap of $25.17 billion, a PE ratio of 28.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 49.84% and a net margin of 7.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 8.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.53%.

Tractor Supply Profile

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

