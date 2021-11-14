Maverick Capital Ltd. Has $1.84 Million Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 326.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,922 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,830 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $1,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,205 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 682 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 856 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,366 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $2,338,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 662 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NXPI stock opened at $217.82 on Friday. NXP Semiconductors has a 1 year low of $145.66 and a 1 year high of $228.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $204.27 and its 200-day moving average is $203.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.48, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.563 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 39.75%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $233.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $233.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $233.84.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, CFO Peter Kelly sold 127,345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.05, for a total value of $28,658,992.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,810,540.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth A. Goldman sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.77, for a total transaction of $526,925.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,265,984.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 156,723 shares of company stock worth $35,219,787 over the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

