Maverick Capital Ltd. Has $2.05 Million Position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 26.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,457 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,721 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $2,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNST. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Monster Beverage during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Key Financial Inc increased its stake in Monster Beverage by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Monster Beverage during the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in Monster Beverage during the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. Institutional investors own 63.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 42,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.24, for a total value of $4,126,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 10.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Monster Beverage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $97.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $115.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Monster Beverage has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.80.

NASDAQ MNST opened at $92.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $48.71 billion, a PE ratio of 32.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.07. Monster Beverage Co. has a 52 week low of $82.85 and a 52 week high of $99.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.55.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 28.76% and a return on equity of 23.94%. Monster Beverage’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full service beverage distributors.

