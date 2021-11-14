Maverick Capital Ltd. Has $2.32 Million Stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 123.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,696 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 13,656 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $2,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 100,535.5% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 204,290 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $19,189,000 after acquiring an additional 204,087 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 88.7% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,035,599 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $97,274,000 after acquiring an additional 486,683 shares during the last quarter. Maytus Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 9.1% in the second quarter. Maytus Capital Management LLC now owns 60,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,636,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 9.0% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 12,989 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the second quarter worth about $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $147.89 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.50 and a 52-week high of $155.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 2.02.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 40.18% and a net margin of 26.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. Research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 38,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.68, for a total value of $4,147,185.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 337,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,028,503. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $214,984.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 515,784 shares of company stock valued at $61,403,881 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AMD shares. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $102.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.00.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

