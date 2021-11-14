Maverick Capital Ltd. Increases Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 281.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,245 shares during the quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NEE. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the second quarter worth about $32,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 35.0% during the second quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 90.0% during the second quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the second quarter worth about $43,000. 74.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,166 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $349,944.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,043 shares in the company, valued at $2,355,612. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,151 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.33, for a total value of $1,024,693.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 84,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,159,195.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NEE opened at $86.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $82.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.35 billion, a PE ratio of 71.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.26. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.33 and a 1 year high of $87.69.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 14.40%. The business’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 128.33%.

Several analysts recently commented on NEE shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on NextEra Energy from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.25.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

