Maverick Capital Ltd. Increases Stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI)

Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) by 185.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,713 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,818 shares during the quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. owned about 0.08% of Sinclair Broadcast Group worth $1,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. FORA Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 112.7% during the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 3,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 57.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 1,402 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group during the second quarter worth approximately $130,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group during the first quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Sinclair Broadcast Group during the first quarter worth approximately $219,000. 57.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sinclair Broadcast Group alerts:

NASDAQ SBGI opened at $26.19 on Friday. Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.66 and a fifty-two week high of $39.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 1.45.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by $1.11. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a negative return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 2.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. will post -3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s payout ratio is presently 41.03%.

SBGI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Sinclair Broadcast Group from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.25.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Profile

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of local sports and news. It operates through the following segments: Broadcast, Local Sports, and Others. The Broadcast segment consists of television stations which offers programming and operating services, and sales and other non-programming operating services.

Featured Article: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for Sinclair Broadcast Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sinclair Broadcast Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.