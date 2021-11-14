Maverick Capital Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its holdings in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 3,077.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,069 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,878 shares during the quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Anthem were worth $2,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ANTM. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Anthem by 99,453.3% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 29,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,403,000 after purchasing an additional 29,836 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Anthem during the 2nd quarter worth $854,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Anthem by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 250,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,345,000 after buying an additional 25,200 shares in the last quarter. Atom Investors LP lifted its holdings in Anthem by 73.1% in the 2nd quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 11,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,574,000 after buying an additional 5,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new position in Anthem in the 2nd quarter worth $11,451,649,000. 88.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 1,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total value of $501,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ANTM shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Anthem from $450.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Anthem from $450.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Anthem from $408.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Anthem from $430.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Anthem from $447.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Anthem presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $464.47.

Shares of ANTM stock opened at $437.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. Anthem, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $286.04 and a fifty-two week high of $439.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $396.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $389.04. The company has a market capitalization of $106.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.61, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.05.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $6.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.37 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $35.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.35 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 4.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Anthem’s payout ratio is 20.29%.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

