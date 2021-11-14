Maverick Capital Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 86.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,828 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares during the quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $1,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC raised its stake in Illumina by 1.7% in the second quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 1,508 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC raised its stake in Illumina by 2.4% in the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in Illumina by 36.2% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 94 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A raised its stake in Illumina by 18.6% in the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 166 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Illumina by 40.3% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 94 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. 88.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Illumina alerts:

ILMN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $390.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Illumina from $493.00 to $437.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Illumina from $425.00 to $420.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. TheStreet cut shares of Illumina from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Illumina from $515.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $424.00.

Shares of Illumina stock opened at $383.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.86. Illumina, Inc. has a 52-week low of $292.65 and a 52-week high of $555.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $419.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $440.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.68.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The life sciences company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Illumina had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 21.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.04, for a total transaction of $41,804.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 2,926 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.21, for a total value of $1,197,348.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,146 shares of company stock worth $5,896,697 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

See Also: Market Perform

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.