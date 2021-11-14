Maverick Capital Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its stake in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 31.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,536 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,607 shares during the quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $1,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. raised its stake in Liberty Global by 2.4% in the second quarter. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. now owns 8,372,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,396,000 after purchasing an additional 198,136 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Liberty Global by 6.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,963,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,321,000 after acquiring an additional 456,043 shares during the last quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC grew its position in Liberty Global by 4.2% during the second quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 6,286,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,995,000 after acquiring an additional 251,976 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Liberty Global by 18.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,545,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,947,000 after acquiring an additional 849,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trinity Street Asset Management LLP grew its position in Liberty Global by 0.3% during the second quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP now owns 4,401,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,018,000 after acquiring an additional 11,627 shares during the last quarter. 54.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LBTYK stock opened at $28.74 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.08 and a 200 day moving average of $27.97. Liberty Global plc has a 52 week low of $20.17 and a 52 week high of $30.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

A number of research analysts have commented on LBTYK shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Liberty Global from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Liberty Global in a report on Friday, July 30th.

Liberty Global Profile

Liberty Global Plc is an international television and broadband company, which engages in the provision of broadband communications services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.K. and Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, Central and Eastern Europe, and Central and Corporate. Its products include broadband, WiFi, connectivity products, TV platforms, and TV content.

