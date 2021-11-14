Maverick Capital Ltd. Invests $1.33 Million in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS)

Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 23,042 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,328,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 46.2% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 934 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 981 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Varonis Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $92,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 159.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,866 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Varonis Systems in the 1st quarter worth $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Yakov Faitelson sold 31,072 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.03, for a total transaction of $2,269,188.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 547,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,957,415.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.27, for a total transaction of $67,270.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 122,945 shares in the company, valued at $8,270,510.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 205,085 shares of company stock worth $13,987,408 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Varonis Systems from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wedbush raised their price objective on Varonis Systems from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Varonis Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Varonis Systems from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.67.

Shares of Varonis Systems stock opened at $61.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 5.02 and a quick ratio of 5.02. The company has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of -56.79 and a beta of 1.18. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.39 and a 1-year high of $75.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $64.91 and a 200-day moving average of $58.95.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $100.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.45 million. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 30.93% and a negative return on equity of 19.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Varonis Systems, Inc engages in providing data security and analytics. It operates through the following segments: United States, EMEA, and Rest of the World. Its products includes datadvantage, data classification engine, data transport engine, Varonis edge, datanswers, datalert, dataprivilege, automation engine, and GDPR patterns.

