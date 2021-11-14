Maverick Capital Ltd. Invests $1.74 Million in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)

Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 42,139 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,737,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 7.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,097,784 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $251,351,000 after acquiring an additional 396,575 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 4.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,671,815 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $110,132,000 after buying an additional 123,034 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 1.9% in the second quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,386,345 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $98,365,000 after buying an additional 43,906 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 6.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,382,438 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $56,984,000 after buying an additional 88,773 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 2.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,217,383 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $50,180,000 after buying an additional 32,082 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ URBN opened at $35.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.57. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.40 and a twelve month high of $42.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.60.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 18.77% and a net margin of 6.91%. Urban Outfitters’s quarterly revenue was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Urban Outfitters news, CAO Azeez Hayne sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $38,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on URBN shares. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Urban Outfitters from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Citigroup upgraded Urban Outfitters from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Urban Outfitters from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Urban Outfitters from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Urban Outfitters in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Urban Outfitters presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.42.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the operation of a general consumer product retail and wholesale business selling to customers through various channels including retail locations, websites, catalogs and mobile applications. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and Subscription.

