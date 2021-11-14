Maverick Capital Ltd. Lowers Stock Holdings in NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR)

Maverick Capital Ltd. trimmed its position in NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,288 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,549 shares during the quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. owned approximately 0.19% of NETGEAR worth $2,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NTGR. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NETGEAR by 202.2% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 695 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of NETGEAR by 187.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 839 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of NETGEAR in the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of NETGEAR in the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NETGEAR in the second quarter worth approximately $94,000. 99.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other NETGEAR news, SVP Andrew Wonki Kim sold 781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.22, for a total transaction of $26,725.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Mark G. Merrill sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.95, for a total value of $157,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,710 shares of company stock valued at $1,683,336 in the last ninety days. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:NTGR opened at $28.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $865.20 million, a PE ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 0.73. NETGEAR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.25 and a fifty-two week high of $46.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.49.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.08. NETGEAR had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 6.33%. The company had revenue of $290.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NETGEAR, Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NETGEAR declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 27th that authorizes the company to buyback 3,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the communications equipment provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts have commented on NTGR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of NETGEAR from $44.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NETGEAR from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of NETGEAR from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, BWS Financial cut shares of NETGEAR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

NETGEAR Company Profile

NETGEAR, Inc engages in the provision of Internet connected products to consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates through the following segments: Connected Home, and Small & Medium Business. The Connected Home segment focuses on consumers and consists of high-performance, dependable and easy-to-use WiFi Internet networking solutions such as WiFi mesh systems, routers, 4G/5G mobile products, smart devices such as Meural digital canvasses, and services offering consumers a range of parental controls and cyber security for their home networks.

