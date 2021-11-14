Maverick Capital Ltd. Makes New $1.57 Million Investment in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 6,483 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,571,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AIA Group Ltd acquired a new position in IQVIA in the second quarter worth $2,808,000. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in IQVIA by 19.5% in the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,417 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 162.7% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 95,266 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $23,085,000 after acquiring an additional 59,006 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 49.9% during the second quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 4,153 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 14.3% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 71,745 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $17,385,000 after acquiring an additional 9,003 shares during the period. 87.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IQVIA stock opened at $254.68 on Friday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $165.52 and a 1 year high of $265.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $252.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $247.21. The company has a market capitalization of $48.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 25.91% and a net margin of 5.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 8.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on IQVIA from $273.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Mizuho upped their price target on IQVIA from $270.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $269.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup upped their price target on IQVIA from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on IQVIA from $285.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.42.

IQVIA Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

