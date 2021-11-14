Maverick Capital Ltd. Makes New Investment in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT)

Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 32,141 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,988,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. owned about 0.07% of Brinker International at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FORA Capital LLC grew its holdings in Brinker International by 138.2% during the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Brinker International by 132.3% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brinker International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Brinker International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brinker International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. 96.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on EAT shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Brinker International from $78.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Brinker International from $65.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Brinker International from $83.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Brinker International from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brinker International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.25.

In related news, CFO Joseph G. Taylor sold 1,408 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.28, for a total transaction of $76,426.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.93, for a total transaction of $330,812.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 4.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EAT opened at $42.73 on Friday. Brinker International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.50 and a 1 year high of $78.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.81.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34. Brinker International had a net margin of 3.86% and a negative return on equity of 40.62%. The firm had revenue of $859.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $925.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Brinker International, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brinker International Company Profile

Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.

