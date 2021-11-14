Maverick Capital Ltd. Makes New Investment in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,978 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,637,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 61 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 97.0% during the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 65 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in ServiceNow during the second quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NOW. Truist Securities raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $640.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. DZ Bank began coverage on ServiceNow in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $725.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on ServiceNow from $675.00 to $765.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Summit Insights assumed coverage on ServiceNow in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $716.90.

In related news, Director Dennis Woodside purchased 2,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $694.58 per share, with a total value of $1,987,193.38. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 719 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $580.47, for a total value of $417,357.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,862,728.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,116 shares of company stock worth $16,758,586. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NOW stock opened at $691.40 on Friday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $448.27 and a fifty-two week high of $707.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 634.31, a P/E/G ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $659.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $582.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 3.99%. ServiceNow’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

