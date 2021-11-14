Maverick Capital Ltd. Purchases 46,067 Shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH)

Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) by 181.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 71,441 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,067 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. owned 0.21% of Ruth’s Hospitality Group worth $1,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RUTH. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 361.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,915 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 639.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,106 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,686 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 799.5% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,769 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 185.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,680 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,040 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RUTH. Zacks Investment Research raised Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Stephens lowered their target price on Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. CL King raised Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $26.50 to $25.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.60.

Shares of RUTH opened at $19.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.86 and a 200-day moving average of $21.54. The company has a market cap of $652.08 million, a PE ratio of 22.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 2.28. Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. has a one year low of $13.12 and a one year high of $28.73.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $104.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.46 million. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a return on equity of 24.51% and a net margin of 7.87%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. Analysts expect that Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ruth’s Hospitality Group

Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc engages in the development and operation of fine dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Company Owned Steakhouse Restaurants and Franchise Operations. The Company-Owned Steakhouse Restaurants segment operates restaurants under the Ruth’s Chris Steak House brand.

