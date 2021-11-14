Maverick Capital Ltd. Purchases New Position in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 11,842 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,867,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Wingstop by 8,152.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,230,083 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $193,898,000 after buying an additional 1,215,178 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Wingstop by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 871,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $135,290,000 after buying an additional 195,000 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Wingstop during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,177,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Wingstop by 66.5% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 356,276 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $56,160,000 after buying an additional 142,350 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Wingstop by 1,419.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 75,446 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,893,000 after buying an additional 70,482 shares during the period.

WING has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist cut their target price on shares of Wingstop from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Securities dropped their price target on shares of Wingstop from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $178.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Wingstop presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.61.

Shares of WING stock opened at $169.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 171.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.61. Wingstop Inc. has a 12 month low of $112.49 and a 12 month high of $187.35.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $65.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.86 million. Wingstop had a net margin of 10.72% and a negative return on equity of 11.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.69%.

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

