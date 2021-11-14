Maverick Capital Ltd. Purchases New Shares in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,305,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOH. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Molina Healthcare by 125.5% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Molina Healthcare during the second quarter valued at $54,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Molina Healthcare during the second quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Molina Healthcare during the first quarter valued at $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ronna Romney sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.01, for a total transaction of $91,503.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MOH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $318.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Molina Healthcare from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on Molina Healthcare from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.02.

Shares of NYSE:MOH opened at $313.22 on Friday. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $196.08 and a fifty-two week high of $316.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $283.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $266.51. The firm has a market cap of $18.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.69.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.03. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 25.93% and a net margin of 2.31%. The business had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 13.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Molina Healthcare Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the Health Plans and Other segments. The Health Plans segment consists of health plans in 11 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico and includes direct delivery business. The Other segment includes the historical results of the MMIS and behavioral health subsidiaries.

