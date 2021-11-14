Maverick Capital Ltd. Raises Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 498.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,059 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Booking were worth $2,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Booking by 99,428.6% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,967 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,244,000 after purchasing an additional 6,960 shares in the last quarter. Maytus Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Booking by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Maytus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,939,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co raised its stake in shares of Booking by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 1,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,466,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Booking by 9.2% during the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 155 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Finally, NWK Group Inc. raised its stake in Booking by 0.4% during the second quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 1,593 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,486,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,520.00, for a total transaction of $461,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,530.33, for a total transaction of $1,897,747.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BKNG. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Booking from $2,230.00 to $2,430.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Argus upgraded shares of Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,060.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Booking from $2,950.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Booking from $2,360.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company an “inline” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,820.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Booking currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,683.79.

Booking stock opened at $2,451.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $100.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 267.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,433.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,312.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,860.73 and a 1-year high of $2,687.29.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $37.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $31.56 by $6.14. Booking had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 24.32%. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $12.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 43.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

