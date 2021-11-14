Maverick Capital Ltd. Raises Holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,884 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,673 shares during the quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $1,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SSNC. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in SS&C Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in SS&C Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in SS&C Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in SS&C Technologies by 193.4% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 581 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in SS&C Technologies by 27.3% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 722 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. 81.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

NASDAQ:SSNC opened at $78.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.27 and a beta of 1.58. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $62.51 and a one year high of $79.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.06.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 15.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 22.94%.

In other SS&C Technologies news, CEO William C. Stone sold 280,000 shares of SS&C Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.85, for a total value of $19,278,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

SSNC has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on SS&C Technologies from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James lifted their target price on SS&C Technologies from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Truist lifted their target price on SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on SS&C Technologies from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.42.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

See Also: What is Compound Interest?



Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.