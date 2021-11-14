Maverick Capital Ltd. Sells 16,109 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Maverick Capital Ltd. lessened its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 60.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,364 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 16,109 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the second quarter worth $33,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth $35,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the second quarter worth $38,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 442.0% during the second quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 271 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the second quarter worth $62,000. 56.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $224.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital cut shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.16.

NYSE:UPS opened at $213.19 on Friday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.76 and a 52 week high of $220.24. The firm has a market cap of $185.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $195.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $201.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.16. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 127.98%. The business had revenue of $23.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.28 earnings per share. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.58 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, August 5th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the transportation company to repurchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 54.99%.

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

