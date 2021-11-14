Maverick Capital Ltd. Sells 54,100 Shares of Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC)

Maverick Capital Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) by 93.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,620 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 54,100 shares during the quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Credit Acceptance were worth $1,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CACC. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Credit Acceptance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,076 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,829,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Credit Acceptance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $332,000. Holocene Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance by 78.3% during the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 19,026 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,854,000 after acquiring an additional 8,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Credit Acceptance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.02% of the company’s stock.

CACC stock opened at $674.64 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $621.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $524.62. The company has a market capitalization of $9.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 21.99 and a quick ratio of 21.99. Credit Acceptance Co. has a 12 month low of $283.92 and a 12 month high of $703.27.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $15.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $13.45 by $2.34. The business had revenue of $470.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.37 million. Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 49.29% and a return on equity of 35.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $9.36 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Credit Acceptance Co. will post 51.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on CACC shares. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Credit Acceptance from $295.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “market underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Credit Acceptance from $470.00 to $519.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Credit Acceptance from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Credit Acceptance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $611.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $460.80.

In related news, insider Prescott General Partners Llc sold 32,301 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.46, for a total transaction of $21,010,508.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Donald A. Foss sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $670.94, for a total transaction of $1,341,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,476 shares of company stock worth $47,864,847 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Credit Acceptance Corp. engages in the provision of dealer financing programs that enables automobile dealers to sell vehicles to consumers, regardless of its credit history. Its financing programs are offered through a nationwide network of automobile dealers who benefit from sales of vehicles to consumers.

