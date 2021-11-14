Maverick Capital Ltd. Takes $1.76 Million Position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN)

Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 57,251 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,763,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. owned approximately 0.11% of Supernus Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SUPN. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 14.8% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,590 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 10.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,132,092 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,818,000 after purchasing an additional 197,229 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 293,198 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,676,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 764,977 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,027,000 after purchasing an additional 9,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 33.1% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 98,963 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,591,000 after purchasing an additional 24,620 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SUPN opened at $32.78 on Friday. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.29 and a fifty-two week high of $34.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.71 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.59.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.19. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 14.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. It offers Trokendi XR, Oxtellar XR, APOKYN, XADAGO, and MYOBLOC products. The company was founded by Jack A. Khattar on March 30, 2005 and is headquartered in Rockville, MD.

