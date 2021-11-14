MAX Exchange Token Price Up 0% Over Last Week (MAX)

MAX Exchange Token (CURRENCY:MAX) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 13th. MAX Exchange Token has a total market cap of $938,721.11 and approximately $25,752.00 worth of MAX Exchange Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MAX Exchange Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.41 or 0.00000638 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, MAX Exchange Token has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65,832.35 or 1.01613032 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.42 or 0.00050044 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $228.38 or 0.00352502 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $353.33 or 0.00545365 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00004566 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $119.59 or 0.00184595 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.89 or 0.00012185 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00009043 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001429 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001161 BTC.

MAX Exchange Token Profile

MAX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 6th, 2014. MAX Exchange Token’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,271,283 coins. MAX Exchange Token’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject . The official website for MAX Exchange Token is max.maicoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

Buying and Selling MAX Exchange Token

