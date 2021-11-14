Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.79.

MAXR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Maxar Technologies from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Maxar Technologies from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Maxar Technologies from $47.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Maxar Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered Maxar Technologies to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

Shares of NYSE:MAXR opened at $30.89 on Friday. Maxar Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $23.87 and a fifty-two week high of $58.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.63 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.04. Maxar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 6.40% and a negative net margin of 3.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Maxar Technologies will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.13%. Maxar Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently -3.45%.

In related news, EVP Walter S. Scott acquired 1,793 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.89 per share, for a total transaction of $51,799.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Maxar Technologies by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,248,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,421,000 after buying an additional 52,213 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Maxar Technologies by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,063,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,296,000 after buying an additional 580,294 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Maxar Technologies by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,950,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,545,000 after buying an additional 62,248 shares in the last quarter. Corriente Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Maxar Technologies by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Corriente Advisors LLC now owns 2,650,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,223,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Maxar Technologies by 119.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,052,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,925,000 after buying an additional 1,117,477 shares during the period. 77.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Maxar Technologies Company Profile

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery products, including orthorectified imagery, imagery basemap, 3D and elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform.

