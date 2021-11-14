Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (NYSE:MEC) Shares Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (NYSE:MEC) by 22.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 236,383 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,108 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.15% of Mayville Engineering worth $4,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Mayville Engineering by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 208,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,994,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Mayville Engineering during the 1st quarter worth approximately $238,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Mayville Engineering by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mayville Engineering by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 19,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 2,794 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mayville Engineering by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 134,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,706,000 after purchasing an additional 28,366 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Mayville Engineering alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mayville Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

In other Mayville Engineering news, Director Patrick D. Michels purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.05 per share, with a total value of $170,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MEC stock opened at $16.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.24 and a 52 week high of $22.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $346.25 million, a PE ratio of 49.82 and a beta of 0.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.69.

Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.15). Mayville Engineering had a net margin of 1.62% and a return on equity of 3.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Mayville Engineering

Mayville Engineering Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of metal components. The firm offers a broad range of prototyping and tooling, production fabrication, coating, assembly, and aftermarket components. Its customers operate in a diverse end markets, including heavy- and medium-duty commercial vehicle, construction, powersports, agriculture, military, and other end markets.

Further Reading: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for Mayville Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mayville Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.