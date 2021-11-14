Mchain Trading Up 2.6% Over Last 7 Days (MAR)

Mchain (CURRENCY:MAR) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 14th. One Mchain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Mchain has traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar. Mchain has a market cap of $91,977.61 and $47.00 worth of Mchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001560 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00005161 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001720 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00008294 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000044 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000016 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0956 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000023 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Mchain Coin Profile

MAR is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 20th, 2017. Mchain’s total supply is 74,924,000 coins. Mchain’s official Twitter account is @Marijuana_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Mchain’s official website is mchain.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “MarijuanaCoin is a new PoW/PoS cryptocurrency for the cannabis industry. It's based on the X11 hashing algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Mchain

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mchain directly using US dollars.

