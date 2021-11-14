Mdex Price Down 11.1% Over Last Week (MDX)

Mdex (CURRENCY:MDX) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 14th. One Mdex coin can now be purchased for $0.89 or 0.00001384 BTC on popular exchanges. Mdex has a market cap of $676.75 million and approximately $25.18 million worth of Mdex was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Mdex has traded 11.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Mdex alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001555 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001840 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.73 or 0.00071094 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.59 or 0.00073985 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.53 or 0.00095644 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64,592.94 or 1.00407901 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,516.14 or 0.07020211 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Mdex Profile

Mdex launched on November 14th, 2020. Mdex’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 759,974,053 coins. Mdex’s official Twitter account is @Mdextech

According to CryptoCompare, “MDX token holders receive trading fee rebates per the tiered structure referenced here. Please note that the Mandala Exchange reserves the right to update the information listed below any time in the future at the team’s discretion. In order to receive trading fee rebates or unlock platform enhancements, users must lock the required amount of MDX token in their Mandala Exchange wallet for a period of 30 days or greater. After the 30-day locking period, users will receive their trading fee rebates via a credit to their Mandala Exchange wallet in the same currency in which the trading fees were originally collected. Trading fee rebates will be paid on a rolling 30-day basis based on the users locking period date. “

Buying and Selling Mdex

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mdex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mdex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mdex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mdex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mdex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.