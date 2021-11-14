MEET.ONE (MEETONE) Hits 1-Day Volume of $26,744.00

MEET.ONE (CURRENCY:MEETONE) traded down 15% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 14th. In the last seven days, MEET.ONE has traded down 85.2% against the dollar. One MEET.ONE coin can now be purchased for about $0.0015 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MEET.ONE has a total market cap of $2.85 million and approximately $26,744.00 worth of MEET.ONE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001564 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001840 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.41 or 0.00071008 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.21 or 0.00073822 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.59 or 0.00096304 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64,461.58 or 1.00802273 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,507.27 or 0.07048273 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About MEET.ONE

MEET.ONE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,913,271,866 coins. The official website for MEET.ONE is meet.one . MEET.ONE’s official message board is medium.com/@MEET.ONE . MEET.ONE’s official Twitter account is @MeetDotOne and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MEETONE is an EOS block explorer. MEET.ONE is very active in EOS developer community. With product development experience of a hundred million users. Successfully launched the first automated BiOS BOOT process in the community test network. Another feature, Scholar Testnet, was developed by MEET.ONE and other three teams which have been committed to building better EOS Ecology. From Dawn 2.0, we began to provide block producers' technical support for the community. “

MEET.ONE Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MEET.ONE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MEET.ONE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MEET.ONE using one of the exchanges listed above.

