Memetic / PepeCoin Price Up 22.2% Over Last 7 Days (MEME)

Memetic / PepeCoin (CURRENCY:MEME) traded 7.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 14th. During the last seven days, Memetic / PepeCoin has traded up 22.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Memetic / PepeCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0586 or 0.00000091 BTC on exchanges. Memetic / PepeCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.75 million and $730.00 worth of Memetic / PepeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $225.06 or 0.00349286 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.83 or 0.00012157 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.67 or 0.00008799 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001130 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00005199 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00008421 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000024 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin Profile

Memetic / PepeCoin (CRYPTO:MEME) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 5th, 2015. Memetic / PepeCoin’s total supply is 30,241,075 coins and its circulating supply is 29,873,823 coins. Memetic / PepeCoin’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins . Memetic / PepeCoin’s official website is memetic.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Memetic / PepeCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Memetic / PepeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Memetic / PepeCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Memetic / PepeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

